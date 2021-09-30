http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uL4rHXYCuV4/

A Florida boy known for raising awareness of those fallen in the line of duty, is set to run a mile with an American flag Thursday to honor fallen Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for each of the fallen first responders across the nation, including firefighters and K-9 officers, News 4 Jax reported Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will take place in Cartledge’s hometown of Central Florida.

“He runs while carrying a thin blue line flag, and also carries a red line flag for fallen firefighters,” the outlet said.

Running 4 Heroes detailed the event in a Facebook post on Monday:

Run Announcement 2 of 2 – Mile 1,020:On Thursday evening, September 30th, Zechariah will run 1-mile (weather… Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Monday, September 27, 2021

Moyers, who was clinging to life after being shot Friday during a traffic stop, passed away Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It is with great sadness that I announce Deputy Josh Moyers has passed away this afternoon, September 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM at UF Health in Jacksonville. Please keep Josh’s family and fiancée in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a press release.

Thousands lined the streets as the body of Moyers was transported from Jacksonville to Fernandina Beach, First Coast News reported Monday:

Cartledge is the founder of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit organization that “sets out to honor every First Responder lost in the line of duty as well as support those injured First Responders whose injuries were duty-related.”

Facebook users expressed their gratitude to the young man for honoring Moyers, one person calling it “beautiful.”

“Thankful for all your hard work to honor these men and women that have died in the line of duty,” another commented.

“Thank you. Hugs Zechariah. I’ll be running with you in Jax,” yet another wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help support Moyers’ fiancé has raised $42,660 of its $50,000 goal.

