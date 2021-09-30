https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fully-vaccinated-marc-lamont-hill-42-suffers-heart-attack-and-life-threatening-lung-clots/
Because of the DVT, I suffered a pulmonary embolism and severe clotting on my lungs. I am VERY fortunate to be alive. I am grateful to the team at @TempleHealth for identifying the problem and removing the clots.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 30, 2021
DVT leading to a pulmonary embolism. Hill blames it all on his Achilles rupture.
Thanks to everyone who helped, or offered to help, during this terrifying time. I’m blessed with amazing friends, wonderful family, and plenty of unmerited grace and mercy.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 30, 2021
Hill has been especially critical of NBA player Jonathan Isaac who expressed doubt about the Vaccine.
This sounds smart to people who don’t know things. pic.twitter.com/bTh73oKtI1
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 30, 2021