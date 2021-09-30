https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fully-vaccinated-marc-lamont-hill-42-suffers-heart-attack-and-life-threatening-lung-clots/

Posted by Kane on September 30, 2021 8:44 pm

DVT leading to a pulmonary embolism. Hill blames it all on his Achilles rupture.



Hill has been especially critical of NBA player Jonathan Isaac who expressed doubt about the Vaccine.

