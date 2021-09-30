https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/fully-vaxxed-former-cnn-contributor-marc-lamont-hill-suffers-heart-attack-and-is-hospitalized-with-blood-clots-blasts-nba-player-critical-of-covid-vax/

Marc Lamont Hill hospitalized: screen image: Instagram Former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill had a heart attack and was hospitalized with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in his lungs.

Marc Lamont Hill is only 42 years old. On Wednesday, Hill criticized Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac for being outspoken about his decision not to take the Covid jab.

“This sounds smart to people who don’t know things,” Hill said blasting Isaac.

This sounds smart to people who don't know things. pic.twitter.com/bTh73oKtI1 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 30, 2021 On Wednesday a fully vaxxed Marc Lamont Hill revealed he suffered a heart attack and had deep vein thrombosis which caused a pulmonary embolism.

"I am home and recovering after a rough week. After my successful Achilles surgery on Friday, I was rushed to the ER on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. Turns out that I had DVT (deep vein thrombosis), which caused a pulmonary embolism. Blood clots nearly completely blocked my lungs, preventing blood flow to my heart.