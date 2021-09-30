https://www.theblaze.com/news/home-intruder-mauled-dogs-porch

A homeowner found a corpse on his porch after his dogs mauled an alleged home intruder to death, according to police.

The startling incident unfolded on Friday at a home in a rural part of Newnan, Georgia.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a homeowner at about 10:30 a.m. who said he found the remains of a man on his porch that morning.

Investigator Toby Nix told the Newnan Times-Herald that the manner of death was determined to be mauling by the medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Nix told WAGA-TV that the homeowner didn’t know the man, and that he had not been at his home the night before he arrived to find his body on the porch.

They later identified the victim as 21-year-old Alex Binyam Abraha of Atlanta.

Nix said that there was evidence that Abraha entered the residence where he encountered the homeowner’s two large dogs, both pit bulls. He said that Abraha appeared to have been mauled by the dogs, left the home, but died of his injuries on the front porch.

WAGA reporter Doug Evans tweeted photographs of the homeowner’s dogs that mauled Abraha.





Evans reported that Abraha had active warrants for his arrest from Fulton County. He also said that police were trying to determine how Abraha had gotten to the home since no automobile was located nearby.

Police indicate that no charges were anticipated against the homeowner over the incident. The GBI is cooperating with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in the continuing investigation.

The dogs were turned over to the custody of Coweta County Animal Services, but authorities said it had not yet been determined what would be done with them. Some people on social media were critical of the decision to take the dogs into animal control.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

