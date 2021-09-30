https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/happening-now-live-video-sebastian-gorka-jackson-lahmeyer-remove-rino-rally-tulsa-oklahoma/

Former Advisor to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, and MAGA U.S. Senate Candidate Jackson Lahmeyer are currently holding a rally to remove RINO politicians from office.

Tonight’s Target, RINO Senator James Lankford will face Jackson Lahmeyer in the 2022 primary election.

Lahmeyer is a conservative pastor who is endorsed by General Michael Flynn and Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers.

Jackson Lahmeyer is not afraid of the radical left or authoritative woke culture and neither is his church, which remained open for mass during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Tonight’s rally will feature amazing guest speakers, including Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers who is expected to use the Arizona audit results and her decertification petition to rally the crowd.

Jackson Lahmeyer supports audit efforts in every state, including Oklahoma where Trump was declared the winner. He wants to make sure every single vote was recorded.

