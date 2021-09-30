http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/d61uc4yQbxA/

Get ready for the most stacked Super Bowl halftime performers lineup of all time.

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will grace the stage together for the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

The monumental performance of legends was announced Thursday by Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation.

It’s also a big moment for Los Angeles, since it’s the first time the City of Angels will host the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, Variety reported, noting that Dre, Snoop and Lamar are LA natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

While the performance is sure to have everyone from coast to coast jamming, there’s a charity aspect to the show, too.

Pepsi, the sponsor for the event, and the NFL have partnered with Dr. Dre to support Regional School No. 1, a south LA magnet school founded by the rapper and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine. The school, set to open next fall, offers an education with a focus on integrated design, technology and entrepreneurship, according to Variety.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Los Angeles Unified School District Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

