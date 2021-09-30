https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20210930/

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Could DNA Vaccines Be The Next Tool In The World’s Battle Against COVID-19?

Israelis Rise-Up Against Vaxx Passports After Being Told More Shots Needed To Be Considered “Fully Vaccinated”

Dutch protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, restaurants

Story #2: Military Leaders Saw Pandemic As Unique Opportunity to Test Propaganda Techniques on Canadians, Forces Report Says

Forged Letter Warning About Wolves on the Loose Part of Canadian Military Propaganda Campaign That Went Awry (Oct. 14, 2020)

Canadian Military Fake Wolves Fear Campaign Exposed (Oct. 30, 2020)

#PropagandaWatch: The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians

Rosemary Frei on How the High Death Rate in Care Homes Was Created on Purpose

Canadian Kids Were At Low Risk of Severe COVID-19 Early In The Scamdemic

Story #3: The UK’s Petrol Crisis Is Just A Taste Of A More Jittery, Uncertain Future

Britain Urges Motorists To ‘Carry On As Normal’ As BP Shuts Dozens Of Petrol Stations Amid Haulage Crisis

Power Supply Shock Looms: “Global Markets Will Feel The Pinch Very Soon” Of China’s Next Crisis

Costco To Impose Buying Limits On Toilet Paper, Bottled Water Amid ‘Uptick In Delta-Related Demand’

US Meat Prices To Remain Elevated Amid Depleted Reserves

Everyday Foods Such As Coffee, Meat And Spices Could Become Luxury Items Due to Global Climate Impacts And Changing Tastes

Soylent Green – Film, Literature and the New World Order

