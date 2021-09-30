https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20210930/
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Could DNA Vaccines Be The Next Tool In The World’s Battle Against COVID-19?
Israelis Rise-Up Against Vaxx Passports After Being Told More Shots Needed To Be Considered “Fully Vaccinated”
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/09/israelis-rise-up-against-vaxx-passports-after-being-told-more-shots-needed-to-be-considered-fully-vaccinated.html
Dutch protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, restaurants
https://news.trust.org/item/20210925123916-oqsd6
Story #2: Military Leaders Saw Pandemic As Unique Opportunity to Test Propaganda Techniques on Canadians, Forces Report Says
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/military-leaders-saw-pandemic-as-unique-opportunity-to-test-propaganda-techniques-on-canadians-forces-report-says
Forged Letter Warning About Wolves on the Loose Part of Canadian Military Propaganda Campaign That Went Awry (Oct. 14, 2020)
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/forged-letter-warning-about-wolves-on-the-loose-part-of-canadian-forces-propaganda-campaign-that-went-awry
Canadian Military Fake Wolves Fear Campaign Exposed (Oct. 30, 2020)
https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-fake-wolves-fear-campaign-exposed-but-you-wont-believe-what-they-are-doing-now/
#PropagandaWatch: The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-canadian-military-declares-war-on-canadians-propagandawatch/
Rosemary Frei on How the High Death Rate in Care Homes Was Created on Purpose
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1555-rosemary-frei-on-how-the-high-death-rate-in-care-homes-was-created-on-purpose/
Canadian Kids Were At Low Risk of Severe COVID-19 Early In The Scamdemic
https://globalnews.ca/news/8224056/covid-cases-canadian-kids-study/
Story #3: The UK’s Petrol Crisis Is Just A Taste Of A More Jittery, Uncertain Future
Britain Urges Motorists To ‘Carry On As Normal’ As BP Shuts Dozens Of Petrol Stations Amid Haulage Crisis
https://www.rt.com/uk/535701-uk-fuel-cars-hgv-oil/
Power Supply Shock Looms: “Global Markets Will Feel The Pinch Very Soon” Of China’s Next Crisis
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/power-supply-shock-looms-global-markets-will-feel-pinch-very-soon-chinas-next-crisis
Costco To Impose Buying Limits On Toilet Paper, Bottled Water Amid ‘Uptick In Delta-Related Demand’
https://www.rt.com/usa/535789-costco-limits-toilet-paper/
US Meat Prices To Remain Elevated Amid Depleted Reserves
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-meat-prices-remain-elevated-amid-depleted-reserves
Everyday Foods Such As Coffee, Meat And Spices Could Become Luxury Items Due to Global Climate Impacts And Changing Tastes
Soylent Green – Film, Literature and the New World Order
https://www.corbettreport.com/soylent-green-film-literature-and-the-new-world-order/
