Joe Biden Thursday evening signed the stopgap funding bill behind closed doors.

The Senate on Thursday voted 65-35 to pass a stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The stopgap bill funds the government until December 3 and does not raise the debt ceiling.

The bill includes $29 billion in disaster relief for states hit hard by Hurricane Ida and provides $6 billion to resettle Afghan ‘refugees.’

Later Thursday afternoon, the senate-passed bill passed the House in a 254-175 vote.

Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday evening just hours before government funding was set to expire at 11:59:59 pm et.

Biden loves to sign bills in front of reporters with the cameras rolling but he opted to privately sign the stopgap funding bill tonight likely because he wanted to avoid the press pool.

Joe Biden doesn’t want to answer questions about his failure to get his $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill through Congress.

Tonight I signed the continuing resolution to fund our government through December. It funds critical needs like our COVID-19 response, resettling our Afghan allies, and disaster assistance — and gives us more time to pass longer-term funding and deliver for the American people. pic.twitter.com/sUCtKugVto — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2021

Even Pelosi hammed it up as she signed the stopgap funding bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown by extending government funding through Dec. 3. https://t.co/oN0Q7D0IVg pic.twitter.com/ID8MJwlaal — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2021

