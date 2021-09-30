https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/justice-brett-kavanaugh-tests-positive-covid-19-ahead-courts-new-term?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, 56, announced Friday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The justice, who has been fully vaccinated since January, was tested ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Kavanaugh reportedly has no symptoms, and his wife and daughters tested negative for the virus. He and his wife will not attend the investiture ceremony.

The high court begins a new term on Monday, during which the justices were slated to return to the courtroom following an 18-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kavanaugh participated in a private court conference on Monday, as well as the annual Capital Challenge 3-mile race on Monday, in which the justice placed first in his category “Federal Judge – Male.”

It is unclear how or whether Kavanaugh’s test result will impact the start of the court’s new term.

