“Fearless” contributor Delano Squires joined Jason Whitlock to attempt to explain the twisted logic of the Left. Why do the writings and comments of Ibram X. Kendi and Jemele Hill lead in a circle back to more racism?

“Kendi is a person that says the way to solve past discrimination is with present discrimination. And the way to solve present discrimination is with future discrimination,” Squires said. “And his thinking has informed so much of the ways in which we talk about race in this country that even if people have never read his books, they’ve still been influenced by his teachings.”

Squires went on to liken this form of racism, which many on the Left apparently consider to be “justifiable,” to the “mob rule” mentality we saw during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

“It makes me think back a couple of years to when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was being confirmed for the Supreme Court and Jemele Hill wrote an article in The Atlantic basically wondering aloud why so many … black men seem to be sympathetic to Brett Kavanaugh. I’m constantly amazed at how little our cultural elites actually know about history. They are so focused on race and gender and identity, and so preoccupied with gazing at themselves and their own narcissism, that they don’t take a chance to step back and see how the certain principles travel through time even when they are applied to different people,” he added.

Jason made it clear that he finds the Left’s “justifiable racism” to be just as offensive and troubling as any other form of racism.

“That’s what happens when you use man as the measuring stick for righteousness,” Squires commented. “When you use God as the measuring stick for righteousness, you understand that it doesn’t matter who’s committing the sin, it’s still a sin.”

