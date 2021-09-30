https://nationalfile.com/u-s-army-flight-surgeon-moves-to-stop-bidens-military-vaccine-mandate-citing-potential-for-side-effects/

A senior army flight surgeon with specialized training in infectious diseases has filed an affidavit against the Biden regime’s vaccine mandate for active duty military personnel. Lt. Col. Theresa Long, a medical doctor and flight surgeon, argued that the risk for side effects — particularly heart-related issues — outweighs the benefits of having military pilots vaccinated.

Long is the surgeon responsible for certifying the fitness of 4,000 flight-ready airmen at the 1st Aviation Brigade at Ft. Rucker, Alabama. More recently, she functioned as a a medical and scientific advisor to an Aviation training Brigade seeking to identify risk mitigation strategies, and bio statistical analysis of COVID-19 infections in both vaccinated and unvaccinated soldiers. Long has argued that a vaccine mandate is nonsensical when evaluating risk versus any potential benefits.

In the affidavit, Long raised concerns regarding the potential for COVID vaccines to cause inflamed heart muscles, particularly in young men in the age range of most combat military pilots. Long has also accused the Department Of Defense of not following its own protocols by requiring an MRI scan of each airman after vaccination. “The population of student pilots I take care of are primarily in their 20s-30s, males and in excellent physical condition. The risk of serious illness or death in this population from SARs-CoV-2 is minimal, with a survival rate of 99.997%.” Long stated in the affidavit.

She then cited the potential for heart-related side effects stemming from the the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “Literature has demonstrated that natural immunity is durable, completed, and superior to vaccination immunity to SARs-CoV-2. mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna both have been linked to myocarditis, especially in young males between 16-24 years old,” wrote Long. The FDA added warnings regarding the potential for heart inflammation to the patient and provider fact sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines this past June. “Research shows that most individuals with myocarditis do not have any symptoms. Complications of myocarditis include dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death and carries a mortality rate of 20% at one year and 50% at 5 years,” Long continued.

“I personally observed the most physically fit female Soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army, go from Collegiate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated,” wrote Long in the opinion portion of the affidavit. She then included other observations regarding potential adverse effects among the airmen in her care, along with similar observations from her colleagues in the lengthy affidavit.

“Correlation by itself does not equal causation, however, significant causal patterns do exist that raise correlation into a probable cause; and the burden to prove otherwise falls on the authorities such as the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I find the illnesses, injuries and fatalities observed to be the proximate and causal effect of the Covid 19 vaccinations.”

Lt. Colonel Long filed the affidavit under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act. She called for an immediate injunction and a halt to the Biden regime’s vaccine mandate affecting active-duty military personnel.

