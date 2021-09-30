https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/linkedin-censors-us-journalist-on-behalf-of-the-chinese-communist-party-over-prohibited-content-offers-to-help-her-make-her-profile-ccp-approved/

“U.S. company LinkedIn now works as a censor on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, blocking my Axios colleague’s profile because of her critical reporting on the CCP,” Axios reporter Jonathan Swan tweeted this week.

With the tweet, Swan hoped to raise awareness about the alarming censorship activity going on at LinkedIn, a popular business networking platform owned by Microsoft, in specific reference to colleague his Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian. What are the details?

Allen-Ebrahimian, who works for Axios as a China reporter, was notified by the platform on Tuesday that her account had been blocked in China over undisclosed “prohibited content” in the summary section of her profile. In its message, the tech platform did not tell Allen-Ebrahimian which content specifically triggered the censorship, nor did it disclose who tipped the company off to the problematic language.

“I woke up this morning to discover that LinkedIn had blocked my profile in China,” Allen-Ebrahimian tweeted Tuesday. “I used to have to wait for Chinese govt censors, or censors employed by Chinese companies in China, to do this kind of thing. Now a U.S. company is paying its own employees to censor Americans.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the reporter went on to detailed the […]