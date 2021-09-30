https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-how-republicans-can-win-in-2022/

America Must Stand Up Against The Communist Revolution

“The GOP conference in the House of Representatives, we’re only down by 4 votes. That means if we hold together as a conference, we can win. … Nancy Pelosi is falling on her face right now. She can’t get the votes together for an infrastructure bill that isn’t infrastructure. Less than 10 percent is actually infrastructure. What it is really filled with is a lot of socialist spending that creates job programs … paying for child care, paying to build electric vehicle charging stations… It’s all about the woke climate religion.”

Three clips from Rumble — MTG interview with Steve Bannon today