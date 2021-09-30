https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/new-york-health-care-workers-get-massive-win-in-court-against-covid-vaccine-mandate/
Health care workers are seen in the above stock image. (Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock) New York state’s newly minted vaccine mandate is already being contested in a federal court.
The mandate would have required all health care workers in the state to be vaccinated, which could have resulted in the firing of over 40,000 workers.
On Thursday, however, a lawyer representing three nurses was granted a temporary restraining order against the new law, according to WABC-TV .
The injunction temporarily blocks the state from enforcing the vaccination mandate on health care workers with a religious exemption.
The three-judge panel that made the decision also set a hearing for Oct. 14, when, presumably, it will decide whether or not to extend such protections indefinitely.
WABC-TV also reported that a “separate judge had already issued a similar restraining order upstate until Oct. 12.”Similar mandates are set to go into effect in states across the country, including California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina and Delaware, according to Leading Age .But New York’s mandate is more strict.Whereas those other states allow for health care workers to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing should they not wish to take the vaccine, New York does not.The timing of New York’s new mandate could not […]
