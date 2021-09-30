https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-46-emergency-calls-brian-laundrie-home

Emergency services dispatchers received dozens of calls to Brian Laundrie’s parents’ Florida home, where he lived, since the day before Gabby Petito’s disappearance, according to a Thursday report from Fox News — and police were called to the Laundrie home twice on the day before Petito’s family reported her missing.

What’s the background?

Following Petito’s disappearance, authorities named Laundrie a person of interest. He quickly disappeared and has remained on the run since. Last week, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on bank card fraud allegations.

Authorities discovered Petito’s remains near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A coroner ruled her death as a homicide but has yet to announce the cause of death.

Petito was laid to rest this past weekend in Long Island.

What are the details?

The news outlet reported that local police turned over 46 pages of records pertaining to 911 calls that related to the Laundrie family home.

“There were at least 46 911 calls related to the North Port, Florida, home of now-fugitive Brian Laundrie between Sept. 10-27, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital,” the outlet reported. “North Port Police Department provided Fox News Digital with 46 pages of records related to 911 calls with an incident location of the Laundries’ home — the home where Laundrie resides with his parents, and where he lived with his fiancée, Gabby Petito, before she disappeared and was later found dead.”

Fox News noted that the department refused to provide call logs for calls made before the afternoon of Sept. 10, the day before Petito’s family reported her missing, and the records that Fox News Digital did receive were “partially redacted.”

Two calls were reportedly placed on Sept. 10 between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Three more calls were placed on Sept. 11, which is the day that Petito’s family reported their loved one missing. Police, according to the report, returned on Sept. 14, 15, and 16, and twice on Sept. 17.

“The records do not indicate who placed the 911 calls and all summaries have been redacted — only providing brief descriptions, such as ‘Problem Settled,’ ‘No Police Action Needed’ or ‘Report Submitted,'” the outlet added, and explained that the most recent records noted calls coming in as late as Monday.

At least six calls were placed during that time, and reasons for the calls included “Disturbance,” “Follow Up/Investigation,” “Patrol Check,” and “Public Service.”

