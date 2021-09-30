https://www.powerlineblog.com/feed

Power LinePower Line https://www.powerlineblog.com

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 23:13:29 +0000 hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=5.8 43088053 The House Does Not Have Many Manchins https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/the-house-does-not-have-many-manchins.php

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/the-house-does-not-have-many-manchins.php#respond Thu, 30 Sep 2021 20:16:35 +0000 Steven Hayward https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2021/09/joe-manchin-2.jpg

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=277366 () () Scott has noted that Sen. Joe Manchin has “named his price point” on the spendapalooza bill: $1.5 trillion. Scott is right that this is still very bad, but it requires the progressives to shrink their wish list by more than half—by a full $2 trillion. I’d love to be a fly on the wall in the House Democratic caucus meetings and sub-meetings right now, because if there is no honor among thieves, imagine how painful it is to the progressive raiders of the treasury when they have to start trading off their once-in-a-generation wish lists.

Will the Progs agree to cut back universal Pre-K, or full Medicare vision and dental coverage? How about the $3 billion for “tree equity” (maybe my favorite part of the bill)? For that matter, how about the main features of the “Green New Deal”?

A lot of the leading House progressives are from safe Democratic seats, and will be resistant to any compromise. They may try to scale down everything on their wish list into super low-budget versions hoping to expand them later, but I doubt this would get by the CBO budget scoring review, let alone Manchin.

Actually, the plot thickens when you see Manchin’s conditions beyond the spending amounts. His memorandum of understanding with Schumer includes this key phrase: “Sole ENR jurisdiction on any clean energy standard.” This refers to the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, of which he is the chairman. (This is another reason against Manchin switching parties: as chair of this key committee already, he gets nothing by switching, but if Democrats keep the Senate majority next year, he remains a roadblock to their energy craziness.)

The draft “reconciliation” bill includes a thing called the “Clean Energy Performance Plan” (or CEPP), which would reward states that reduce their carbon emissions from their electricity supply and penalize states that do not. In other words, it is an attempt to force states to adopt ambitious “renewable” energy sources. Really it is intended to be a wealth transfer from red states to blue states. I’m guessing this stands no chance of getting by Manchin.

Ironically, though, the CEPP might cost California if it passed, potentially as much as $1.5 billion in penalties. How could this be possible in “green” California? Simple: by closing down our last remaining nuclear power plant (Diablo Canyon) in three years, California’s greenhouse gas emissions are guaranteed to go up. Pay no attention to PG&E saying they will replace Diablo fully with renewables. They are flat out lying.

The whole story is complicated (and this is on purpose, of course), but the intricacies of the matter are explained by Zeke Hausfather, Adam Stein, and Alex Trembath of the Breakthrough Institute in their new study, “Costs of Closing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Under the Clean Electricity Performance Program.” Look it over if you have a moment—it i first-rate analytical work by serious environmentalists (who, yes, are on the endangered species list because there are so few such beings).

]]> https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/the-house-does-not-have-many-manchins.php/feed 0 277366 This day in baseball history: A long good-bye https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/this-day-in-baseball-history-a-long-good-bye.php

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/this-day-in-baseball-history-a-long-good-bye.php#respond Thu, 30 Sep 2021 19:43:39 +0000 Paul Mirengoff https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2021/09/rfk_baseball_9.jpg

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=277314 () () By September 30, 1971, Washington had hosted American League baseball for 71 full years, the entire existence of the “junior circuit.” But that day would mark the end. The American League’s last game in the nation’s capital was played on this day in baseball history.

Bob Short, a Democrat politician from Minnesota, owned the Washington Senators. During the 1971 season, he gained permission to move the team to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In the previous decade, a different Senators franchise, the original one, had moved to the twin cities in Minnesota.

Baseball certainly wasn’t thriving in D.C. when Short decided to move the team. In 1971, just 655,000 people attended Senators home games. Only San Diego and Cleveland did worse.

But it’s unfair to look at the 1971 numbers because the D.C. fan base knew the team likely would be leaving. In 1970, the team drew 825,000 fans. Seven teams drew fewer.

And in 1969, when the team played better than .500 baseball for the first time in its history, attendance reached 918,000. This was higher than the American League median and only about 140,000 (around 2,000 fans per game) worse than the high-flying team up the road — the American League champion Baltimore Orioles.

There’s no point, though, in moaning about a decision made 50 years ago, or about the subsequent failures, for decades, to bring baseball back to D.C. Let’s talk about the farewell game.

It pitted the Senators against the New York Yankees. These were the fourth place (New York) and fifth place (Washington) teams in the six-team American League East. The Senators had nothing to play for, but a win for the Yankees would give the New York team a winning record. For die hard Senators fans, if not the players, denying the hated Yankees a plus-500 record would mean something.

The starting pitchers were Mike Kekich for the visitors and Dick Bosman for the home team. With the possible exception of rookie (and Dartmouth man) Pete Broberg, Bosman was the Senators’ best pitcher. He had been our ace since 1969 when he posted the lowest ERA in the American League.

Kekich is best remembered for swapping wives with teammate Fritz Peterson, but Kekich was still married to his first wife in 1971. That year, he was basically a .500 pitcher for a .500 team.

The Yankees jumped all over Bosman in the first two innings. In the top of the first, Rusty Torres homered. A Roy White double and a John Ellis single made it 2-0.

In the top of the second, Bobby Murcer, who was having a fabulous year, hit a two-run homer to up the lead to 4-0.

The Senators got a run back in the bottom of the second. It took a pair of errors by shortstop Frank (not Home Run) Baker to produce it. The only hit involved was a single by Dave Nelson.

Bosman got through the third and four innings okay. However, New York added a run in the top of the fifth on a home run by White. The Yankees now led 5-1 and they took that lead into the bottom of the sixth.

Would the Senators, with nothing to play for, roll over and play dead? Not on Frank Howard’s watch.

The big man led off the bottom of the sixth with a long home run. The crowd (14,460 strong, almost twice the season average) roared with appreciation as Howard waved his batting helmet in the air, blew kisses to the fans, and tossed his cap into the stands.

Howard says that when he crossed home plate he told Yankee catcher Thurman Munson, “thanks for the gift.” He believed Kekich had grooved one for the popular slugger. After the game, Kekich confirmed this view. “Let’s just say I tried to throw him a straight pitch,” the left-hander commented.

Howard would later call that home run “the greatest thrill of my life.” This from a man who homered in the 1963 World Series (for the Dodgers) and homered in the 1969 all-star game before the D.C. home crowd. (Howard also was a first-team all-American in basketball at Ohio State and set a Madison Square Garden record for rebounds in a single game, 32.)

Howard’s home run sparked the Senators. Dick Billings and rookie Jeff Burroughs followed with singles. That was it for Kekich.

On came Jack Aker, one of the better relievers of the era. Nelson greeted him with a bunt single which also produced a throwing error by Aker. Billings scored. Burroughs took third and scored on a ground out by Del Unser, on which Nelson moved to second.

After Tom Ragland struck out, Don Mincher pinch hit for relief pitcher Horacio Pina. He received an intentional walk.

Elliot Maddox followed with a double. Nelson scored the tying run but the slow-footed Mincher was thrown out at the plate.

This was now a tie game, and so it remained until the bottom of the eighth. In that frame, New York’s defense again let the team down.

Nelson, leading off, reached on an error by Gene (“Stick”) Michael who had just entered the game. Nelson stole second base — his 17th steal in just 85 games.

Unser struck out, but Ragland reached on another error, this one by veteran Ron Hansen who was playing third base. Nelson stayed at second.

With pitcher Paul Lindblad (who had given the Senators two scoreless innings) due up, manager Ted Williams sent Tommy McCraw to pinch hit. McCraw singled home Nelson with the go-ahead run.

Ragland stopped at third, but Maddox drove him home with a sacrifice fly. All of this was against Aker, pitching in his third inning of relief, whom Yankee manager Ralph Houk declined to pull. To be fair, Aker’s pitching was less of a problem than his defense and that of his team.

Now ahead 7-5, the Senators needed just three outs to win their D.C. finale. Joe Grzenda, a journeyman having a fine season, came on the close.

He retired pinch hitter Felipe Alou on a ground ball, after which the game was delayed because fans had come onto the field. When order was restored, Murcer ground out, pitcher to first.

Now the crowd was set to rush the field. As instructed by Williams, Grzenda paused to give the bullpens a chance to empty. The skipper had already removed Howard from the game.

Horace Clarke was next up. When he dithered in the on-deck circle, Grzenda, anticipating the invasion, yelled, “come on, let’s go.”

It was too late. Grzenda described what happened next:

They came over the fence, and there was actually dust flying. There were hundreds that came over the fence. It looked like a herd of cattle coming in those old movies, when they stampede.

There was no chance of finishing the game. The Senators would have to forfeit. The Yankees, declared 9-0 winners by rule, would have their winning season.

Fans pulled up bases, grass, pieces of the scoreboard, and even dirt. Broadcasting the game, Tony Roberts compared it on air to “an army of ants. . .going through the jungle. . .just chomping away at everything they can get their hands on.”

His broadcast partner, Ron Menchine, summed up this way:

It’s a shame, that they couldn’t have waited for one more out. . .It’s a strange way to lose a ball game. It’s a strange way to wind up major league baseball in the nation’s capital. . .but I guess it’s been a topsy-turvy season. No one believed that there would not be major league baseball in the nation’s capital. But it’s sad to report there no longer is.

And wouldn’t be for more than 33 long years.

]]> https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/this-day-in-baseball-history-a-long-good-bye.php/feed 0 277314 Fear and Loathing In Florida https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/fear-and-loathing-in-florida.php

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/fear-and-loathing-in-florida.php#respond Thu, 30 Sep 2021 18:39:12 +0000 John Hinderaker https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2021/09/Screen-Shot-2021-09-30-at-1.37.20-PM.png

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=277353 () () Democrats correctly see Ron DeSantis as a potential presidential nominee in 2024, and are doing all they can to discredit him. This video is by an anonymous left-wing group (“Remove Ron”) and closes with the slogan “Remove Ron” and the hashtag #Florever Purge.

The makers of the video are banking on the idea that for most people, freedom is terrifying. Many have found the video funny and some have interpreted it as a parody, but it is for real:

This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/oC0YRpc3zK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 30, 2021

I am not as confident as I was a few years ago that most Americans are not afraid of freedom, but let’s hope that is still true.

]]> https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/fear-and-loathing-in-florida.php/feed 0 277353 Podcast: The Crisis in Civilian-Military Relations, with Mackubin Owens https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/podcast-the-crisis-in-civilian-military-relations-with-mackubin-owens.php

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/podcast-the-crisis-in-civilian-military-relations-with-mackubin-owens.php#respond Thu, 30 Sep 2021 17:02:17 +0000 Steven Hayward https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2021/09/New-podcast-logo.png

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=277351 () () This short, Power Line Classic format episode features me in conversation this morning with Mackubin T. Owens, decorated Vietnam War vet, long time friend of Power Line, professor at the Naval War College, and author of numerous articles on books on civilian-military relations.

With all the controversy over General Mark Milley’s direct contacts with senior Chinese military leaders, his apparently extensive contacts with journalists, and the confusion or contradictions over what advice he and others gave to President Biden about our endgame in Afghanistan, I decided Mack was the ideal person to talk with about the whole scene.

Among his books that bear on this subject include US Civil-Military Relations After 9/11: Renegotiating the Civil Military Bargain, and What Military Officers Need to Know about Civil-Military Relations (with co-author Christopher Robertson). Also not to be missed is his 2015 article in Strategic Studies Quarterly, “Military Officers: Political without Partisanship.” And above all, see his brand new article in Strategic Studies Quarterly, “Maximum Toxicity: Civil-Military Relations in the Trump Era.”

Mack doesn’t mince words in this conversation, giving direct and blunt answers about Gen. Milley’s performance, as well as commenting on the case of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, currently in the brig awaiting court-martial for his outspoken criticism of our Afghan debacle.

Exit music this week is the U.S. Marine Corps marching band performing the “Thomas Jefferson March,” which seems fitting for a Marine guest. Anyway, you know what to do: listen here, or do a forced march over to our hosts at Ricochet.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/09/Ep-280-93021-9.25-AM.mp3

]]> https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/podcast-the-crisis-in-civilian-military-relations-with-mackubin-owens.php/feed 0 277351 Milley promotes himself https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/milley-promotes-himself.php

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/milley-promotes-himself.php#respond Thu, 30 Sep 2021 14:46:50 +0000 Scott Johnson https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2021/09/Screen-Shot-2021-09-30-at-5.31.16-AM.png

https://www.powerlineblog.com/?p=277316 () () Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley about the books in which he is quoted to inflammatory effect. He acknowledged that he had sat for interviews with the authors of each of the books she specified. In his Washington Examiner Daily Memo yesterday, Byron York cited them and extracted a few of the quotes:

Three of the biggest such books, all bestsellers, were Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa; I Alone Can Fix It, by the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker; and Frankly, We Did Win This Election, by the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender. All featured quotes and information that appeared to come directly from Milley. At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Milley whether he had spoken to the authors. “Did you talk to Bob Woodward or Robert Costa for their book, Peril?” asked Blackburn. “Woodward, yes, Costa, no,” answered Milley. “Did you talk to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book, I Alone Can Fix It?” “Yes,” said Milley. “Did you talk to Michael Bender for his book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election?” “Yes,” said Milley.

What did Milley have to say?

Milley told Leonnig and Rucker that he feared Trump might try to stage a coup after losing the 2020 election. “This is a Reichstag moment,” the authors quote Milley telling aides. “The gospel of the Fuhrer.” And more: “They may try, but they’re not going to f—ing succeed,” the authors quote Milley telling his deputies. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.” Then the coup never came. “Thank God Almighty we landed the ship safely,” Milley told Leonnig and Rucker. The authors described a scene at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in which Milley expressed relief to former first lady Michelle Obama. “No one has a bigger smile today than I do,” Milley told Obama. “You can’t see it under my mask, but I do.” Where does such dishing fit in the job description of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff? At Tuesday’s hearing, Republican Sen. Rick Scott asked, “Why would you as the sitting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff talk to a reporter who is writing a book about a prior administration? Why would that be part of your job description?” Milley said he talks to the media regularly, multiple times a week. “I think it’s very important that senior officials talk to the media, in all its various forms, in order to explain what we’re doing,” he said. But Scott wanted to know why Milley was dishing about a former president. “Why would you … talk to a reporter who is writing a book about a prior administration? Why would that be part of your job description?” “I think it’s important to make sure that the American people are transparent with what our government does, is all,” Milley said. “Nothing more complicated than that.”

Byron comments:

Milley’s talks with Woodward, Leonnig, Rucker, Bender — and possibly other authors as well — clearly went beyond ensuring “transparency” about the Joint Chiefs’ activities. The general’s “Reichstag moment” quote spoke volumes about the statement he wanted to make for the books that would describe the Trump administration’s final days. And then Milley got burned by Woodward’s and Costa’s sensational portrayal of his conversations with a top Chinese general, which led to some critics accusing Milley of “treason.” As it turned out, the critics were not being fair, and events did not transpire exactly as the book said. Milley suffered some unjustified criticism. But that’s the lesson for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: Live by the media, die by the media.

I think we need more information about Milley’s interviews with Woodward, but I think we know enough to infer that in each of these interviews Milley was promoting himself in a most unsavory and unprofessional manner.

At the House hearing yesterday Rep. Jim Banks homed in on another aspect of Milley’s effusions to Woodward. He is a man of poor judgment, perhaps about himself most of all. In addition to providing what he believed to be a heroic self-portrait to Woodward and other media friends, he appears be a patently untrustworthy witness.

Gen. Mark Milley is asked by Congressman @Jim_Banks if he referred to Epoch Times, a paper founded by Chinese critics of the Chinese Communist Party, & Newsmax “domestic terrorist” organizations. The general said he doesn’t recall. pic.twitter.com/wqCqrn8MsL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2021

]]> https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/milley-promotes-himself.php/feed 0 277316

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

