https://www.theblaze.com/amp/hillary-clinton-wants-the-filibuster-eliminated-says-the-gop-does-not-respect-the-rule-of-law-2655201593

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that the GOP fails to “respect the rule of law” and that she would “absolutely” eliminate the filibuster.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump and previously served as First Lady of the United States and as a Senator from New York, made the comments during an interview with Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic.

Referring to the 2020 presidential election, Clinton said that “the Republican Party was shocked that it lost because they never thought that they would lose by such narrow margins, and we know, accurately and legitimately, in places like Georgia or Arizona.”

The GOP will attempt “to suppress votes on steroids” and aim to provide “legislatures the power to basically throw out elections if they don’t go their way,” Clinton claimed, saying that they desire the ability “to win even if they lose the popular vote and they legitimately lose the electoral college.”

Asked if she would nix the filibuster, Clinton said “yes, absolutely,” claiming that the GOP “does not respect the rule of law, does not even respect the process unless it works for them, you know, witness what they did to Merrick Garland when President Obama had every right to appoint a Supreme Court justice…”

A Conversation With Hillary Rodham Clinton www.youtube.com

It currently takes 60 senators to overcome a filibuster and advance legislation in the Senate.

While many Democrats want to abolish the filibuster, others do not.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has firmly said that he would not support abolishing the filibuster. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wrote in an opinion piece earlier this year that “The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.”

Clinton has previously expressed support for ditching the filibuster.

“I would like to see it eliminated. If we don’t have the votes for that, I would like to see us lift it for Constitutional matters at least,” she told MSNBC’s Joy Reid earlier this year.

Hillary Clinton Says The Filibuster’s ‘Usefulness Has Passed Us By’ | The ReidOut | MSNBC www.youtube.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

