Latest video from Ron Paul — Published this afternoon
Very shocked that @YouTube has completely removed the Channel of my Ron Paul Institute: no warning, no strikes, no evidence. Only explanation was “severe or repeated violations of our community guidelines.” Channel is rarely used. The appeal was automatically rejected. Help? pic.twitter.com/CuvGAe1bVf
— Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 30, 2021
After Ron Paul raised hell, Youtube responded and said it was a mistake.
Heard back from our team that this was a mistake and your channel has been reinstated. Thanks for being patient while we sorted this out – we’ll be reaching out via email shortly in case you have any questions.
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 30, 2021