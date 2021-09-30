https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-feinstein-introduces-bill-to-require-vaccine-proof-or-tests-for-domestic-air-travel_4025743.html

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced a bill that would require travelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative test for the CCP virus, or full recovery from the virus before embarking on domestic air travel.

In a statement explaining why, Feinstein argued that her “U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act” would ward off a potential COVID-19 surge during the holiday travel season. Studies have shown that vaccines do not necessarily prevent transmission of the virus amid “breakthrough” cases being reported, although Federal health officials have said that vaccines protect against severe disease and hospitalization.

“Ensuring that air travelers protect themselves and their destination communities from this disease is critical to prevent the next surge, particularly if we confront new, more virulent variants of COVID-19,” the longtime California senator wrote in her statement. “This bill complements similar travel requirements already in place for all air passengers–including Americans–who fly to the United States from foreign countries. This includes flights from foreign countries with lower COVID-19 rates than many U.S. states.”

She added: “It only makes sense that we also ensure the millions of airline passengers that crisscross our country aren’t contributing to further transmission, especially as young children remain ineligible to be vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently requires air passengers coming from a foreign country to test negative for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus or have recovered from it.

Last week, the White House stated that all foreign visitors must show that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before getting on a plane heading to the United States. They also have to provide a negative test result within 72 hours before getting on a plane.

Restrictions on non-U.S. citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries. Separately on Monday, the United States extended its pandemic-related restrictions at land borders with Canada and Mexico that bar nonessential travel such as tourism through Oct. 21, and it gave no indication if it would apply the new vaccine rules to those land border crossings.

The administration also recently mandated CCP virus vaccines for green card (permanent resident) applicants starting next month.

“In general,” said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), “individuals applying to become a lawful permanent resident, and other applicants as deemed necessary, must undergo an immigration medical examination to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under the health-related grounds.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Follow Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

