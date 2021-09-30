https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/senior-army-flight-surgeon-pilots-may-die-in-mid-flight-from-covid-vaccines-dod-abandoned-mri-scan-protocol/

Pilots who have been injected with the experimental COVID-19 vaccine may die in mid-flight from the jab’s adverse heart side effects, a senior U.S. Army flight surgeon warns in an affidavit against Biden administration.

According to the recent data published by the Center for Disease Control , the development of myocarditis or pericarditis, a rare heart inflammatory condition, is directly correlated to receiving a second Covid-19 vaccine shot.

CDC safety group chairwoman Dr. Grace Lee admits “clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation.” Not only are airmen irrefutably at risk of dying during flight after receiving the COVID mRNA gene therapy injections, Dr. Long contends, but the Department of Defense has abandoned its routine protocol of conducting MRI scans on the pilots following vaccination during the COVID pandemic.

Without MRI scans, used for diagnosis, detecting disease detection and treatment monitoring, there is no accurate evaluation of the vaccines’ effects on the airmen.

