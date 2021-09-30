https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/study-theres-no-difference-in-covid-19-viral-load-between-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-symptomatic-or-asymptomatic/

A new study finds that there is no significant difference in COVID-19 viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who test positive for infection, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

The pre-print study from UC Davis , which has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggests that when it comes to policy making on how to mitigate spread of COVID-19, vaccine status might not matter much for mask mandates or social distancing requirements. The reason is higher viral loads make the virus more transmissible, and it appears both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who catch the Delta variant of COVID-19 have high viral loads. “Given the substantial proportion of asymptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases with high viral levels, interventions, including masking and testing, should be considered for all in settings with elevated COVID-19 transmission,” the study abstract states.

Though studies have shown the various COVID-19 vaccines appear to be successful at reducing infection, severe disease, hospitalization, and death from the virus, the study suggests that a fully vaccinated person with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 who has no symptoms is just as capable of spreading the virus to other people as an unvaccinated person who is sick but has no symptoms.

