https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/stu-burguiere-sits-down-with-you-are-here-host-elijah-schaffer-and-co-host-sydney-watson

Tonight, on Stu Does America, Stu takes a look at the cost of Joe Biden, and BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer joins the program to discuss his new show “You Are Here” and why he believes America’s framework is deteriorating. The show starts at 8 PM ET on BlazeTV.







Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu’s lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

