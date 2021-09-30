https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/watch-psaki-blames-trump-for-lack-of-covid-progress-under-biden-falsely-claims-trump-said-to-inject-bleach/

Before being installed into the White House, Joe Biden promised to “crush” Covid during his time in office. Well, it’s been over 8 months and that hasn’t happened yet.

In fact, Covid has gotten much worse with new strains forming throughout the population. Since Biden has been in charge, millions of new cases have been reported and tens of thousands of people have died from the virus.

However, Jen Psaki doesn’t blame Biden at all. No, she is putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of Donald J. Trump even though he has been out of office for 8 full months.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach,” Psaki said, lying through her teeth.

Watch her absurd remarks below: Psaki: …because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach pic.twitter.com/xMWIGg7KDD — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021 As always, she’s lying.

Not only did Trump follow the guidance of the “health experts” from day 1 on how to mitigate the […]