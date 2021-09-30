https://www.theblaze.com/shows/slightly-offensve/shadow-banned-on-youtube

“Slightly Offensive” host Elijah Schaffer has a new show on BlazeTV, and YouTube wasted no time demonetizing the channel on its platform.

Less than a month after the launch of “You Are Here,” BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer and his co-host Sydney Watson learned that their new channel had been demonetized on YouTube’s platform. Why? Elijah explained that YouTube cut the show’s ability to earn revenue for “violating their medical misinformation policy.” The show has since been remonetized, but the matter left Elijah with unanswered questions.

In this clip, Elijah and his guest Phil Labonte discussed the domain of content creators and how far the Arts and Media fell from being the rebellious part of society to the purveyors of the government’s will.

“Where the hell did we get to that these people became against freedom? Against liberty? Now, they are about how much you can submit and subject me to ruling from the government,” Elijah asked.

What do you think? Watch the clip to hear more from this conversation. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Elijah Schaffer?

Subscribe to Elijah’s ‘Slightly Offens*ve’ channel on YouTube for FREE access to his man-on-the-street interviews, protest coverage and more craziness that happens everyday in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

