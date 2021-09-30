https://magainstitute.com/ep82-why-is-greg-abbot-lying-about-protecting-the-border/

You may remember our guest, Stephen Willeford, as the “Barefoot Defender” or the “Good Guy With a Gun” who stopped a mass shooting at his church across the street from his home on 5 November 2017.

Stephen joins the MAGA Institute Podcast to relate that story, which underscores why our Second Amendment rights are vital to our individual and national security, and to reveal what he saw recently on the Southern Border in Roma, TX: that what Governor Greg Abbott is saying on social media is a lie.

What isn’t shown in the video, and what Stephen told us, is that he was told by Texas National Guard soldiers that he was “trespassing” by being at the border (which was disputed by a US Border Patrol agent, who asked Stephen if he wanted to press charges against the Guardsman, as others had done) and also that he saw Texas National Guard soldiers actively working with the cartels to bring illegals into the United States.

If you are a Texan, you might want to ask Gov. Abbott why he is saying he will protect the border with National Guardsmen when the Texas National Guard is actively cooperating with the cartels to bring illegals into this country.

