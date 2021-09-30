http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wG2DQkmZi6I/youtube-deletes-ron-paul-institutes-channel-without-warning

update (2:55pm ETD): An hour after Ron Paul’s initial viral tweet announcing YouTube had terminated the account, the Ron Paul Institute’s channel suddenly and without explanation appears to have been restored.

The initial announcement of the suspension by Paul had immediately triggered an uproar and demands of answers from the Google-owned platform. It’s as yet unclear why it was suspended in the first place, but may have been ‘flagged’ for Covid ‘misinformation’ – given YouTube’s vowing this week to begin a far-reaching crackdown.

* * *

On Thursday afternoon former Republican Congressman Ron Paul announced that YouTube inexplicably and without warning deleted his Ron Paul Institute Channel, citing “no warning, no strikes, no evidence.”

The popular Libertarian thinker and long-term Republican rep whose daily commentary is featured in the Ron Paul Liberty Report said he was “very shocked” especially given the channel has lately been “rarely used”. The popular Liberty Report is hosted on a different channel altogether and appears to still be active, however.

Very shocked that @YouTube has completely removed the Channel of my Ron Paul Institute: no warning, no strikes, no evidence. Only explanation was “severe or repeated violations of our community guidelines.” Channel is rarely used. The appeal was automatically rejected. Help? pic.twitter.com/CuvGAe1bVf — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 30, 2021

After appealing the move, YouTube sent Paul a message saying the request for review and appeal has been denied.

“We have decided to keep your account suspended based on our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service,” YouTube said in a statement screenshoted and posted to Twitter by the former Congressman.

It’s unclear precisely what was behind YouTube’s rationale for the suspension, but the dominant video upload platform owned by Google just this week announced what’s essentially a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to channels flagged for Covid ‘misinformation.’

To clarify: The Ron Paul Liberty Report YouTube account is still available. The Ron Paul Institute’s YouTube account has been terminated. It is a seldom-used account and its termination is perplexing. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 30, 2021

As TechCrunch detailed Wednesday, “The Google-owned video platform had previously banned over 1 million videos spreading dangerous COVID-19 misinformation.”

The report continues, “Now, YouTube says it will also remove content that spreads misinformation about vaccine safety, the efficacy of vaccines and ingredients in vaccines.”

Getty Images

The Ron Paul Institute via its main webpage regularly features analysis questioning the flurry of contradictory dictates coming out of federal and state health authorities concerning Covid-19, vaccines, social distancing practices and enforcement.

However, it remains unclear if this was the reason for the ban on its YouTube channel. Regardless it’s possible that the more popular Liberty Report, which has over 289,000 subscribers and frequently produces viral videos, could be targeted next.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

