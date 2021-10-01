https://justthenews.com/government/abortion-supporters-march-washington-saturday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pro-choice marchers are set to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday in a show of support for abortion rights following the success of Texas’s recent major abortion ban.

The Women’s March — the organization responsible for the eponymous massive demonstration that occurred in 2017 following the inauguration of President Donald Trump — organized the Saturday demonstration alongside Planned Parenthood and other like-minded groups.

The main march is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon, when demonstrators will walk to the Supreme Court. Around 10,000 are expected to attend.

The march will follow roughly the same route as the annual pro-life, anti-abortion March for Life.

