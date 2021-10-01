https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/plane-and-helicopter-collide-mid-air-in-arizona/

Posted by Kane on October 1, 2021 12:07 pm

The Chandler Fire Department reported a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane.

The plane was able to land safely.

