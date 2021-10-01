https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/plane-and-helicopter-collide-mid-air-in-arizona/
Tragic scene at chandler airport after a helicopter and plane collide mid-air. This is the downed chopper. Details on @azfamily pic.twitter.com/Aa7PyjrCSG
— Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) October 1, 2021
The Chandler Fire Department reported a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane.
The plane was able to land safely.
— Kaley O’Kelley (@kaleyokelley) October 1, 2021