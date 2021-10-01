https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/australia-modestly-roll-back-severe-covid-travel-restrictions-next?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Australian government this week announced that next month it would begin to roll back some of its severe COVID-19 travel restrictions, signalling a slight relaxation in what have become known as some of the most uncompromising coronavirus mitigation strategies in the world.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians who have been “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 are no longer required to ask permission when they leave and re-enter the country; they will also only be forced to quarantine at home upon arrival, rather than in government-run facilities for which citizens were required to pay thousands of dollars.

“The time has come to give Australians their lives back,” Morrison said.

The country will still subject non-vaccinated Australian citizens to harsh measures, including a cap on how many will be permitted to enter the country.

Restrictions on tourists, students and other groups are likely to be eased sometime next year.

