https://www.dailywire.com/news/bernie-sanders-claims-48-senators-should-rule-over-52-the-communist-isnt-particularly-good-at-math

On Friday, hard-left Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) decided that although 48 senators are fewer than 52, somehow those 48 should dictate policy and pass the Democrats’ exorbitant reconciliation bill. Taking note that Democrat senators Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have balked at voting for the monstrously expensive $3.5 trillion bill, Sanders tweeted, “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill.”

2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 1, 2021

“House Democrats have taken President Biden’s first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation’s social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a budgetary process called reconciliation, solely with Democratic support. But this would require a ‘yes’ vote from every Senate Democrat, and two of them, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, say they won’t support it unless the price comes down,” CBS News noted on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Sanders stated, “Let’s be crystal clear. If the bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed on its own on Thursday, this will be in violation of an agreement that was reached within the Democratic Caucus in Congress. More importantly, it will end all leverage that we have to pass a major reconciliation bill. That means there will be no serious effort to address the long-neglected crises facing the working families of our country, the children, the elderly, the sick and the poor.”

“It also means that Congress will continue to ignore the existential threat to our country and planet with regard to climate change,” he continued. “I strongly urge my House colleagues to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill.”

Sanders’ history vis-vis the United States includes this tidbit, courtesy of USA Today:

When Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his minions seized dozens of American hostages in 1979 and held 52 of them for 444 days, Americans across the spectrum were united in outrage and in seeking their safe return. Sanders, at the time, was a backer of an obscure Marxist-Leninist political party that pledged support for the Iranian theocracy and defended the hostage-taking. In line with Iranian propaganda, the party alleged that the captured diplomats and other U.S. Embassy workers were likely CIA agents.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh once wrote of Sanders’ sympathy for communist regimes that Sanders “is not some stupid college student who champions communism because he has no idea what happened in the world prior to 2005. He lived through much of the 1900s and very well knows that it was a century bathed in the bloodshed by communist governments. He knows that communism very recently killed 100 million people and that it continues to add to the body count even today. Yet he advocates for communist policies and wishes to see the great evil of the 20th century reborn in the 21st. What else can we call this but morally deranged?”

Social media lacerated Sanders for his attempt to impose the will of the minority upon the majority:

Amazing that after 30+ years in Congress Bernie Sanders still doesn’t understand how democracy works. https://t.co/qpXPMiaqMN — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 1, 2021

Um the Senate has 100 members and the House has 435 members. So Bernie is saying that 48% of the Senate and House should now make policy. Which is pretty good news for Republicans, who have 50 seats in the Senate and 212 seats in the House, I guess! https://t.co/hQ89k7MNwe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 1, 2021

Bernie! taking objection to the filibuster to a whole new level… https://t.co/aQu19kVwSh — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 1, 2021

To be fair, “democratic” socialism always ends with one party in charge. https://t.co/Oc9hCIetKg — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 1, 2021

The communist isn’t particularly good at math. The correct answer is 52 Senators, Senator. https://t.co/jymJDmEn3D — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 1, 2021

The Dems transparently just failed to update their filibuster talking points, so we’re now running with the outrage that a bill can’t pass with minority support https://t.co/7VfyjpcNS4 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 1, 2021

I realize you’re not good at math, but 48 is less than 51, which would be a majority in the Senate. https://t.co/T0Z5KZkMZI — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 1, 2021

My dude, it’s 52 Senators are defeating what 48 Senators want. https://t.co/RGeuln0NBr — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 1, 2021

Well, these are the people arguing $3.5 trillion costs zero, so math is not their strong suit. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 1, 2021

Bernie’s policies are based on the idea that 25 states do not matter https://t.co/YNGEP15Xsg — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 1, 2021

52 senators can, in fact, defeat 48 https://t.co/MSD1syUhvF — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 1, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

