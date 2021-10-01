https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/10/01/bernie-sanders-may-be-a-delusional-communist-but-hes-also-really-bad-at-math-n450628
About The Author
Related Posts
CODE RED: LA County, Bizarro World
July 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy