There’s a proposal “gaining steam” to put a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was born in Georgia, in the State Capitol:

But not everyone likes the idea.

Dem State Rep. Donna McLeod, who is Black, said she’d “rather them keep a Confederate monument than a statue of Clarence Thomas”:

And we’ve reached the “beyond parody” stage of the monument debate:

Coincidentally, these are the old Dem values on display:

It’s what they really stand for:

Yep:

Perhaps there’s a compromise?

And a statue of Justice Thomas in the state is long overdue:

