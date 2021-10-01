https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/beyond-parody-meet-the-black-georgia-dem-who-would-rather-have-a-confederate-monument-than-a-statue-of-justice-clarence-thomas-in-the-state-capitol/

There’s a proposal “gaining steam” to put a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was born in Georgia, in the State Capitol:

The Jolt: State Capitol statue for Clarence Thomas gaining steam #gapol https://t.co/Rnw9xwrJCd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 1, 2021

But not everyone likes the idea.

Dem State Rep. Donna McLeod, who is Black, said she’d “rather them keep a Confederate monument than a statue of Clarence Thomas”:

“I’d rather them keep a Confederate monument than a statue of Clarence Thomas,” said Democratic state @RepDonnaMcLeod. “That’s how much I don’t like the idea.” #gapol https://t.co/DaiGqdhZUn — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 1, 2021

And we’ve reached the “beyond parody” stage of the monument debate:

beyond parody https://t.co/880sHMKroq — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 1, 2021

Coincidentally, these are the old Dem values on display:

It’s what they really stand for:

What Democrats really stand for: https://t.co/XX7eCWm5k9 — Scuvy Bob (@ScuvyBob) October 1, 2021

Yep:

Democrat wants to preserve monuments of Democrats. https://t.co/8UHKq5R3x2 — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 1, 2021

Perhaps there’s a compromise?

Can we not compromise and have Clarence Thomas dressed as a confederate civil war reenactor? https://t.co/Jx2CsI65GH — Foster (@foster_type) October 1, 2021

And a statue of Justice Thomas in the state is long overdue:

I mean he’s a big deal and he’s from Georgia. I view statues like this largely as representations of history, not necessarily statements that we agree with all or even most of the beliefs of those who have them. I’m surprised Georgia doesn’t already have a Clarence Thomas statue. https://t.co/zQ85iIrw9V — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 1, 2021

***

