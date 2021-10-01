https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/01/biden-reportedly-prepared-to-play-the-1-6-card-on-dems-who-wont-support-his-agenda/

President Biden is heading to the U.S. Capitol this afternoon to meet with House Democrats:

JUST IN: Pres. Joe Biden is set to meet with House Democrats at 3:30 p.m. on Capitol Hill, White House officials said, amid party infighting over passing his agenda. https://t.co/yDNAM1iWjn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 1, 2021

The Associated Press is reporting that Biden is likely to remind Democrats that failure to support his agenda would mean that they’re at risk of being categorized as 1/6 enablers:

Joe Biden’s new argument: Vote for my bill or January 6th https://t.co/855LAULYvq pic.twitter.com/a1azLmCdGD — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 1, 2021

“Vote our way or you’re no better than those who enabled the ‘insurrection’” sounds pretty on-brand for this administration, but stay tuned.

My God is this weak https://t.co/GFemwbXvgo — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 1, 2021

lmao “Not going along with raising the debt ceiling so I can cut unlimited checks to my donors is insurrection.” https://t.co/SitM16XddG — Senpai 3:16 🇺🇸 🚁 (@Senpai_316) October 1, 2021

Let the Democrat in-fighting continue, and pass the popcorn.

