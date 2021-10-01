https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/big-pharma-got-rich-in-the-tyrannical-state-of-new-south-wales/
BREAKING: from the court filings in the #NSW Supreme Court case on mandatory vaccination.
The lead vaccine researchers driving all government policy in Australia received $65,330,038 in government grants covering 2020-2021.
Grants of this size are unprecedented pic.twitter.com/3kyaBx5yjv
— Dr Ah Kahn Syed (@arkmedic) October 1, 2021
Big Pharma Vaccine researchers in Australia received $65,000,000 in government grants.
Clive Palmer exposes Gladys for ties to Big Pharma
“A particular lobbyist in Sydney controls the Liberal Party and has told her the only way she gets out of that inquiry is if she pushes the double jab and his clients are AstraZeneca and Pfizer.”