Posted by Kane on October 1, 2021 2:33 pm

Big Pharma Vaccine researchers in Australia received $65,000,000 in government grants.

Clive Palmer exposes Gladys for ties to Big Pharma



“A particular lobbyist in Sydney controls the Liberal Party and has told her the only way she gets out of that inquiry is if she pushes the double jab and his clients are AstraZeneca and Pfizer.”

