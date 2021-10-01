https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-rises-5-2-to-43717/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-rises-5-2-to-43717



FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

October 1, 2021

(Reuters) – Bitcoin was up 5.23% at $43,716.97 as of 22:08 GMT on Thursday, adding $2,174.07 to its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has gained 57.6% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.26% to $3,001.48, adding $150.08 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

