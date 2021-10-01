http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CSLvIfVi5gM/

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tore into Democrats for continuing to push their massive spending package.

Blackburn said the Democrats’ “socialist agenda is about tearing down this country.” She warned all the spending, which has caused some division in the Democratic Party, would only drive up taxes to pay for it all.

“I think they are headed to a stalemate … because what Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer are doing, they are talking to people in the Beltway. They are not outside of the Beltway. And the American people have decided that this socialist agenda is about tearing down this country,” Blackburn outlined.

She continued, “It is about stripping our institutions, federal control of our schools and of our health care, closing our churches. These are the things that people are seeing. They are furious about inflation, the price at the pump. And what they are saying is, ‘Stop it.’ That is why the president’s numbers are tanking. It is why Pelosi cannot get the votes together, because most people across this country, they love this country. They love what this country stands for, and they know that this $3.5 trillion spending bill, which is actually about $5 trillion, plus the $1.2 trillion in infrastructure, plus the $1.9 trillion they’ve already done is to drive up the debt so that they can increase the taxes and say, ‘Oh, by the way, don’t look at that number, it’s paid for.’ And people do not believe it, and thank goodness they are waking up.”

