An official DoD-stamped document obtained by patriot attorney Thomas Renz verifies what we have been asserting for several months: that VACCINATED people represent the massive numbers of hospitalizations and deaths we have been seeing this year.

The latest Leftist Big Lie is that we are currently experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” and that it is “unvaccinated” people who are “keeping COVID alive.” The truth, of course, is the exact opposite. The majority of hospitalizations and deaths this year are actually from vaccine injuries, not SARS-CoV-2 infections. It is the VACCINATED who have been harmed the most by these experimental jabs. This document verifies that this is indeed what has been happening.

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO SEE A VIDEO OF A TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH ATTORNEY RENZ DISCUSSING THIS DOCUMENT:

https://rumble.com/vn712p-breaking-dod-stamped-document-leaked-with-truth-about-vaccinated-data-they-.html

Our Tribe has known this intuitively all along. If “vaccines” worked, the “unvaccinated” would pose no harm to those who got the jab. If “vaccines” worked, they wouldn’t have to have changed the definition of “unvaccinated” to include all of the tens of thousands of people who died within two weeks of getting jabbed.

Indeed, we warned of the dangers of mRNA vaccines beginning in April 2020, when they were first being pushed. And epidemiologists with integrity warned early on that rolling out a vaccine during a pandemic can only lead to more variants, which is exactly what we have seen.

Graphic verifying that introduction of the experimental injections has been driving the evolution of new viral variants

Please give the attached video a rumble and share this article with everyone you know, especially people in your sphere of influence who still believe that the injections are a necessary public health measure and that it is the unvaccinated who are the obstacle to ending the pandemic.

