https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fully-vaccinated-justice-kavanaugh-quarantines-after-testing-positive-then-negative-for-covid-19

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is keeping away from his colleagues after testing positive, then negative, for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court issued a statement Friday morning confirming that Kavanaugh, who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since January, tested positive for the illness on Thursday. The justice has not had symptoms, and another test taken on Friday morning came back negative. The court said:

On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.