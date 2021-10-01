https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-gavin-newsom-announces-statewide-covid-mandate-for-all-eligible-students-in-california/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=breaking-gavin-newsom-announces-statewide-covid-mandate-for-all-eligible-students-in-california

California will be the first state in the nation to mandate COVID vaccines for all eligible K-12 students to attend in-person instruction, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed Friday.

“In the first such action in the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandate Friday requiring all eligible public and private schoolchildren in California to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the state expects to affect millions of students,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

“The mandate would take effect for grades 7 through 12 the semester following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the vaccine for children ages 12 and over, according to the governor’s office. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade would be phased in after the vaccine is formally approved for younger children,” adds the newspaper.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announces statewide COVID vaccine mandate for K-12 in-person classes pic.twitter.com/d8Jg6YFj8r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2021

“There’s still a struggle to get to where we need to be,” Newsom. “And that means we need to do more, and we need to do better.

“This is just another vaccine,” Newsom said. The COVID-19 vaccine will join “a well-established list that currently includes 10 vaccines and well-established rules and regulations that have been advanced by the Legislature for decades.”

Read the full report at the LA Times.

