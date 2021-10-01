https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-gavin-newsom-issues-nations-first-k-12-vaccine-mandate-for-all-public-and-private-schools/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Gavin Newsom just announced that California would become the first state to mandate eligible students attending public and private schools be vaccinated against Covidfor in-person instruction.

According to KFI News in Los Angeles, “The governor is directing the California Department of Public Health to add the COVID vaccine to other vaccinations required for in-person learning.”











