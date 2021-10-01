https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-boom-gladys-berejiklian-resigns-as-nsw-premier/

Gladys Berejiklian has announced her ‘difficult decision’ to resign as NSW Premier, after the corruption watchdog announced it was looking into her conduct.

It comes after the (ICAC) confirmed it is investigating whether the NSW Premier “breached public trust” or “encouraged corrupt conduct” in a bombshell statement outlining the probe.

“I have made it clear on numerous occasions that if any of my ministers were the subject of allegations being investigated by an integrity agency or law enforcement, then he or she should stand aside during the course of the investigation until their name was cleared,” she said.

“The reason for my stance was not to have made any presumptions, as to their conduct, but rather to maintain the integrity of the public office which has held, which that person is held whilst an investigation was completed, that same standard must always apply to me also as the premier however standing aside is not an option for me as the premier of New South Wales, the people of this state. The certainty as to who the leader is during the challenging times of the pandemic.

“Therefore, it pains me to announce that I have no option but to resign from the Office of Premier, my resignation will take effect as soon as the New South Wales Liberal Party can elect a new parliamentary leader in order to allow the new leader and government, a fresh start.”

“I love my job and I love serving the community, but I have been given no option. Following the statement that’s been issued today, to continue as Premier would disrupt the state government during a time when our entire attention should be focused on the challenges confronting NSW,” she added.

“I do not want to be a distraction from what should be the focus of the state government during this pandemic, which is the wellbeing of our citizens. It always has been and always will be.”

The investigation relates to the allegations surrounding her secret romantic relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire and whether she knew anything that should have been reported.

