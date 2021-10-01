https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-sotomayor-denies-vaccine-mandate-challenge-from-nyc-teachers/

BREAKING: Justice Sotomayor has denied emergency request from NYC teachers challenging vaccine mandate. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 1, 2021

NYC Teachers ordered to get vaccinated or else.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused to block a requirement that all of New York City’s public school teachers and employees be vaccinated. Sotomayor denied a challenge by a group of four teachers and teaching assistants who sought to halt the city’s vaccine mandate while litigation over the dispute continues in lower courts.

Teachers were ordered to be vaccinated by 5 pm today or face being placed on unpaid leave until September 2022.

Kavanaugh Tests Positive For Covid

Friday’s press release offers a glimpse at the court’s testing procedures. It indicates that all of the justices, including Kavanaugh, tested negative when they were tested on Monday morning before they met for their private conference. Kavanaugh was tested again on Thursday in anticipation of Friday morning’s formal investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. He learned that the test was positive on Thursday evening.