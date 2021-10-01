https://thepostmillennial.com/newsome-vaccines-mandatory-school-children?utm_campaign=64487
American News Oct 1, 2021 6:12 PM
EST
“CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school,” Newsom announced on Twitter. “This will go into effect following full FDA approval.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that all California school children will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as soon as the FDA approval process is complete.
“CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school,” Newsom announced on Twitter. “This will go into effect following full FDA approval.”
“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work.”
“This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor said.
This is the first vaccine mandate for K-12 school children in the US.
Newsom notes in his tweet that the measure will be in full effect “following full FDA approval.”
He announced the news from a classroom.
Currently, the FDA allows for children 12 years old and up to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines which have been approved for use in the US.
Teachers and staff will not be required to be vaccinated. Children are at substantially lower risk to COVID than any other demographic.
While there have been concerns noted about the risks of vaccines for young people, the FDA has moved ahead with approvals, and is likely to approve lower doses for the under 11 age group.
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.