Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming attorney running against Liz Cheney in an upcoming primary, vociferously supported the anti-Trump Republican during her 2016 congressional campaign, and strongly opposed President Trump.

Hageman also tried to stop Trump from getting the Republican nomination in 2016, and called him “racist and xenophobic.”

A video posted by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski shows Hageman referring to Cheney as a “proven, courageous, constitutional conservative.”

Hageman went on to accuse certain forces of trying to shut down “true conservatives” like Cheney.

But, she said, Liz Cheney is too strong to succumb to those forces.

“There have been and will continue to be concerted efforts to force true conservatives to sit down and shut up,” she said. “Those efforts have never worked on me and I know that they will not work on and have no effect on Liz Cheney.”

NEW: A video from April 2016 shows Liz Cheney’s Trump-backed primary Harriet Hageman rebuking Trump and enthusiastically endorsing Cheney for Congress. Hageman even cites her own Trump opposition in her Cheney endorsement. https://t.co/W4YhR0yzxV pic.twitter.com/Cu3aBKsyWN — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 30, 2021

Trump’s Pick Once Supported Liz Cheney

From there, things get worse regarding the Harriet Hageman endorsement.

She was part of the ‘Never Trump’ forces in 2016.

The New York Times reports that she was “part of the final Republican resistance to his ascent in 2016,” engaging in a procedural ploy at the Republican National Convention to replace Trump with Senator Ted Cruz.

She even dabbled in left-wing rhetoric in describing the former President as “somebody who is racist and xenophobic.”

In a statement to CNN, Hageman explained that her actions back then do not necessarily reflect her current views having earned the Trump endorsement to take down Liz Cheney.

“It’s true that I was a Cruz delegate at the convention in 2016, as were most of the Wyoming delegates,” she said. “Like me, there were a lot of people who initially supported other candidates and then came to rally behind President Trump when he won the nomination.”

Harriet Hageman, who earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in her 2022 bid to challenge Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, once called her current opponent a “proven, courageous, constitutional conservative.” https://t.co/SmdJ8EhDyZ — CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2021

Trump Supports Hageman

In his endorsement earlier this month, Trump said he is supporting Hageman to replace “warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney.”

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First,” he maintained. “Harriet has my complete and total endorsement in replacing the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”

Cheney responded to the endorsement by adding her own sound bite – “Bring it.”

Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it. pic.twitter.com/VmET1JUs12 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 9, 2021

Hageman tells CNN that she fully supports President Trump today.

“I am proud of his accomplishments, and for Wyoming, his America First policies were the best we have ever seen,” Hageman said. “He was the greatest President of my lifetime and I am proud to have been able to renominate him in 2020.”

Liz Cheney has the backing of numerous anti-Trump Republicans, including President George W. Bush and former Speakers of the House John Boehner and Paul Ryan, and has a sizable war chest.

Hageman has zero name recognition and any whiff that she might be another deep state-loving RINO in the mold of Cheney would surely doom her chances in the primary by destroying the motivation of voters itching to rid Wyoming of Liz’s antics.

