MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said Friday on PBS’s “NewsHour” that former President Donald Trump was still motivating Democratic voters who are angry at him.

The panel was discussing the race for governor of Virginia between Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R).

David Brooks said, “If McAuliffe loses, that would be a sign of national headwinds for Democrats.”

Anchor Judy Woodruff said, “The question is how much of a factor is President Trump on the ticket a year after this governor’s race, they will vote early November. How much of a factor is he now?”

Capehart said, “He is a factor because, for Democrats, he is a motivator. People are still angry at him for what he did to the country during his administration. But also Youngkin’s answer about’ well if he is the nominee I’ll vote for him. ‘Well, if Donald Trump is not the nominee, that Republican will still be MAGA-esque person. So for Democrats, that is okay. It is not Trump, but we still have to worry about Republicans. That is why I think Donald Trump is a major factor in this.”

Woodruff said, “Every Republican running from now until 2022 and 2024, as long as Donald Trump is around, will be asked, what is your connection?”

Brooks said, “That will be problematic.”

