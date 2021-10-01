https://www.dailywire.com/news/cenk-boasts-hed-end-joe-rogan-in-a-fight-social-media-erupts-in-mockery

On Thursday afternoon, Young Turks host Cenk Uygur attacked iconic podcast host Joe Rogan and his fans for Rogan’s comments vis-à-vis the coronavirus vaccine and government mandates, tweeting, “To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his ‘freedom’ hypocrisy’ & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his a** for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself.”

To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his “freedom” hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

An apparent Rogan fan fired back, “I’ll make a 1000 dollar donation to your trash network or your charity of choice to see you call Rogan who is not only the most successful podcast in history but also a black belt in mixed martial arts, a loser to his face.”

I’ll make a 1000 dollar donation to your trash network or your charity of choice to see you call Rogan who is not only the most successful podcast in history but also a black belt in mixed martial arts, a loser to his face. — MisterM (@I_MisterM_I) September 30, 2021

That prompted Uygur to boast that he would “end” Rogan, bragging, “Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later.”

Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later. https://t.co/vB2FeGgiKr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

Uygur’s boasting elicited hilarity on social media.

Chris Loesch: “Your ‘much larger’ than most people. The only thing you have fought your whole life is diabetes.”

Your “much larger” than most people. The only thing you have fought your whole life is diabetes. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 1, 2021

Mike Cernovich: “Hi @cenkuygur. If you’re doing charity boxing things now I’ll be glad to do some rounds. You’re much bigger than me, but I’ll risk it. I bet we can raise a lot of money. Let’s do Toys for Tots, not political charity. Two old guys in head gear and 16 oz gloves, you game?”

Hi @cenkuygur if you’re doing charity boxing things now I’ll be glad to do some rounds. You’re much bigger than me, but I’ll risk it. I bet we can raise a lot of money. Let’s do Toys for Tots / not political charity. Two old guys in head gear and 16 oz gloves, you game? https://t.co/kqWLguNdXU — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 30, 2021

Brigitte Gabriel, simply, “Seek help.”

Others: “I thought Cenk advocating for sexually pleasing a horse was the most insane thing he’d ever say, but claiming he’d beat @joerogan in a fight actually tops it.”

I thought Cenk advocating for sexually pleasing a horse was the most insane thing he’d ever say, but claiming he’d beat @joerogan in a fight actually tops it https://t.co/sUyhn49xAT — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 30, 2021

Some other random reactions:

“I liked this tweet like 10 minutes ago. And I came back to it just to tell you I wish I could’ve liked it again. Still laughing my a**off. Thank you.” “How can you take someone seriously who openly talks about how they would do in a fight with someone else? ‘I’d end him,’ followed by ‘Grownups don’t do that.’ Yeah, & grownups don’t beat their chests about fighting their whole lives & about how they’d be able to ‘end’ someone.” “This guy couldn’t knock a donut out of his own mouth and he thinks he could knock out a lifelong combatant with legitimate fighting experience in Rogan, who’s also in great physical condition unlike himself lmaoooooo. That’s hilarious. He’d gas in 9 seconds.”

And a video of some supporting evidence that Uygur might not do so well:

Dude you have CLEARLY never seen Rogan practice. He would dropkick you before you even realized you’re in a fight. pic.twitter.com/EBPE1ak2gZ — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) October 1, 2021

Uygur blithely continued, (in case his audience did not understand what he was specifically referring to): “If @joerogan believes that the government violating your bodily autonomy is tyranny, then he must be furious about anti-choice Christian mullahs in this country. If he isn’t, then he’s a f***ing hypocrite sucking up to his right-wing audience out of either stupidity or cowardice.”

If @joerogan believes that the government violating your bodily autonomy is tyranny, then he must be furious about anti-choice Christian mullahs in this country. If he isn’t, then he’s a fucking hypocrite sucking up to his right-wing audience out of either stupidity or cowardice. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

