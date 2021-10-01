https://saraacarter.com/china-using-facebook-to-advertise-u-s-counterfeit-currency/

President of Universal Coin and Bullion Mike Fuljenz revealed that Facebook is failing to ban counterfeit goods on its social media platform and ignoring those repeated warnings is a serious security risk to the American people. On the latest episode of the Sara Carter Show Fuljenz and Carter discussed China’s efforts to advertise counterfeit purses, cosmetics, currency and unauthorized medicinal products.

Fuljenz, a member of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation and an Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, said “we just sent a letter to Facebook about all the counterfeits that are appearing in Facebook ads. And that applies to Wish, platforms like Alibaba, eBay and Amazon.”

“The Canadian broadcast company did surveys on counterfeits it’s not just purses and watches. It’s not just $100 bills, it’s quarters in your change. It’s cosmetics with chemicals. It can be poisonous, it’s airline parts on the planes we find even our fighter jets for US Air Force. It’s medical parts. It’s medicines,” he added.

In the meantime, Facebook has not responded to Fuljenz’s letter. “That’s amazing. Because they censor us all the time there. It doesn’t matter what you write about. You could write about trying to save lives,” Carter said. “Facebook and all of these social media apparatuses are good at censoring. But you’re saying they did not respond to your warning?”

As a result, Fuljenz concludes that China has too strong of a relationship with the U.S. to motivate any change. “We’re dependent on China for production of legitimate products,” he said. “But the society over there looks at counterfeits differently than we do, and has a great impact on us.”

Now, the president of Universal Coin and Bullion helps get counterfeit victims’ their money back after they buy fake gold and currency.

