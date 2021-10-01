https://www.oann.com/citigroup-executive-levkovich-dies-a-month-after-being-hit-by-car/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=citigroup-executive-levkovich-dies-a-month-after-being-hit-by-car



FILE PHOTO: Tobias Levkovich, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist for Citigroup, speaks during the Reuters 2011 Investment Outlook Summit in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton FILE PHOTO: Tobias Levkovich, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist for Citigroup, speaks during the Reuters 2011 Investment Outlook Summit in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

October 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc’s chief U.S. equity strategist, Tobias Levkovich, died on Friday from injuries he suffered after being struck by a car a month ago, the Nassau County Police Department on New York’s Long Island said in a statement.

Levkovich, 60, was hit by a car while crossing a street in Woodmere, Long Island, at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 1, the police said.

Levkovich had been the chief U.S. equity strategist for Citi Research since 2001, according to a forum for investment community CFA Society of New York.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

