Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is in “frantic damage control” over her praise of a student who claimed the nation of Israel was guilty of “ethnic genocide.”

CNN reported that the latest incident had many doubting whether Harris has the political acumen to fulfill the ultimate responsibilities of her office and take over as president if the occasion arose.

The latest politically damaging incident came during a question and answer period after the vice president’s speech at George Mason University on Tuesday.

A student identified herself as half Iranian and half Yemeni and launched into a long question with the premise that Israel had committed ethnic genocide.

“I see that over the summer, there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago, there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel — which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this,” the student said.

Harris can be seen on video agreeing with the student and later approving of her incendiary comments.

“This is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth should not be suppressed,” responded Harris.

Her office has since been contacting various Jewish organizations to clarify that Harris did not support the characterization offered by the student of Israel, despite her lack of disagreement at the time.

“There is nothing wrong with criticizing the policies of the state of Israel,” responded Anti-Defamation League national director Jonathan Greenblatt. “But it’s deeply problematic when you demonize or delegitimize the country, because we’ve seen how that kind of slander is used, and can spark anti-Semitic incidents here at home.”

The CNN report from Sunlen Serfaty outlined other instances from Harris’ short service as vice president that have inspired skepticism about her ability to succeed in her office. Among those where when she snapped at a reporter for asking if she had ever been to the border, and when she told Guatemalan immigrants thinking about coming to the U.S., “Don’t come.”

In July a Morning Consult-Politico poll found that Harris’ net favorability rating had gone into negative territory. A separate poll from August found that a majority of Americans thought she was unfit to become president.

