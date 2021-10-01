https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/cnn-who-labeled-blm-antifa-rioters-as-mostly-peaceful-gladly-indulges-nsba-president-painting-concerned-parents-as-domestic-terrorists-video/

We told you earlier about the National School Boards Association asking the Biden administration to “respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats and violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

“Threats and violence and acts of intimidation” refers, of course, to parents who are fed up with public school officials refusing to act in childrens’ best interests with regard to both education and wellbeing.

The NBSA shouldn’t be indulged for sliming concerned parents. So, naturally, CNN is indulging them:

It’s insanely dishonest to suggest that most parents who oppose harmful school policies are violent domestic terrorists and should be treated as such. And yet here’s CNN, giving a platform to this insane dishonesty.

Wouldn’t want their viewers to know that Viola Garcia and the NSBA are out of their minds and arguably dangerous. Because that would screw up the narrative.

Are there some parents who have taken their anger too far? Absolutely. But the NSBA is asking the Biden administration to treat any vocal opposition to their agenda as domestic terrorists. The NSBA perceives any opposition to their agenda as a threat of or act of intimidation.

And CNN apparently has no problem with this insanity.

CNN happily called looters and arsonists “mostly peaceful.” And now they’re happily painting concerned parents as dangerous thugs.

Because this … is CNN.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...