We told you earlier about the National School Boards Association asking the Biden administration to “respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats and violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

So this is how it’s gonna go down… National School Boards Association asks Biden admin to look into angry parents as possible ‘domestic terrorism and hate crimes’ threats https://t.co/Zc2G0iQkzX — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) September 30, 2021

“Threats and violence and acts of intimidation” refers, of course, to parents who are fed up with public school officials refusing to act in childrens’ best interests with regard to both education and wellbeing.

The NBSA shouldn’t be indulged for sliming concerned parents. So, naturally, CNN is indulging them:

Yesterday the National School Boards Association called on the Biden Admin to start labeling parents speaking out at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” Today CNN invited their president on to help advance the cause. pic.twitter.com/eRlOuk1h9m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2021

It’s insanely dishonest to suggest that most parents who oppose harmful school policies are violent domestic terrorists and should be treated as such. And yet here’s CNN, giving a platform to this insane dishonesty.

Note that they don’t actually mention the “domestic terrorist” designation, even though that was obviously the newsiest part of the group’s effort. https://t.co/euuM349VYd pic.twitter.com/Sp6uLDQzRI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2021

Wouldn’t want their viewers to know that Viola Garcia and the NSBA are out of their minds and arguably dangerous. Because that would screw up the narrative.

Lmaaooo “protect us so we can indoctrinate!” — Primal_Strength (@StrengthPrimal) October 1, 2021

They just show angry white people but we know that their also a lot of people of colour that hate CRT education for their kids and speak out at board meeting against CRT. Shame on CNN. — Caspar van Dijk (@dijk_caspar) October 1, 2021

Are there some parents who have taken their anger too far? Absolutely. But the NSBA is asking the Biden administration to treat any vocal opposition to their agenda as domestic terrorists. The NSBA perceives any opposition to their agenda as a threat of or act of intimidation.

If someone makes a threat, let police treat it like a threat. On the Federal level, this is insane. https://t.co/JsmoNASATJ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2021

And CNN apparently has no problem with this insanity.

Children have been treated as disposable for 18 months. These people are cowards who would rather CYA than show true leadership – making the hard calls to protect the vulnerable. But yeah, parents are the bad guys for noticing and standing up to this insanity. — sleeplessincolorado (@sleeplessincol2) October 1, 2021

Or – they could actually listen to the parents, you know the one’s who have kids in the schools. Nobody forces these people to run for school board. — George says…. (@Osfansdkp) October 1, 2021

So it’s OK to take to the streets and burn, destroy & loot businesses in the name of “justice” but parents can’t speak out at school board meetings for the well being of their kids?! Biden’s America – GTFOH — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) October 1, 2021

CNN happily called looters and arsonists “mostly peaceful.” And now they’re happily painting concerned parents as dangerous thugs.

I wonder why BLM/ Antifa hasn’t/isn’t being held to the same standards. 🤔 — MAGAtron 🇺🇸 (@Ollie__Tabooger) October 1, 2021

Because this … is CNN.

